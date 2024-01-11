Advisor Partners II LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $107.39 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $93.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.