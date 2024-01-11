Advisor Partners II LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $249.31 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $251.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,746 shares of company stock valued at $46,252,094. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.