Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.39% of Alamo Group worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Alamo Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 5,380.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALG stock opened at $200.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.37. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.18 and a fifty-two week high of $216.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.37. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $419.64 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.88%.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $253,903.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $253,903.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $207,698.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,116 shares of company stock valued at $590,219 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

