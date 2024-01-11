Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $199.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALB. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.78.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $132.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.71.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $1,001,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 293,758 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $7,797,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10,781.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

