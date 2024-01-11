Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $143.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $144.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.89.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.