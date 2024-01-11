AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.35

Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.13. AlTi Global shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 19,378 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.
