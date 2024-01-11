AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.35

Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.13. AlTi Global shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 19,378 shares traded.

AlTi Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

AlTi Global Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AlTi Global by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 971,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 31,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 210,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 1,223.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 315,530 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

