American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AEO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,608.3% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Articles

