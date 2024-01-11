American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cfra decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $97.84.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

