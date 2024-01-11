American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $94,625,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,511,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 511.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 361,472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,078,000 after purchasing an additional 356,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AFG stock opened at $118.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $143.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.57.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Financial Group

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.