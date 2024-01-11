American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.36.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

