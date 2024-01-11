American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

AMNB stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $508.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.