Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

AMRX stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.82% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $620.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 720,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 114,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 165,137 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

