Analysts Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) PT at $474.92

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $479.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

United Rentals Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $549.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $585.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 41.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

