Analyzing Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 9.66% 3.59% 2.65% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Birchcliff Energy and Trillion Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus target price of $5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 25.88%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Trillion Energy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $1.03 billion 1.10 $505.23 million $0.23 18.48 Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Trillion Energy International.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Trillion Energy International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Trillion Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

