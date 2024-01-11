Analyzing OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) & Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:SLGC)

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneMedNet and Standard BioTools’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet $1.83 million 13.74 $340,000.00 ($0.19) -4.11 Standard BioTools $97.67 million 4.04 -$109.16 million ($0.69) -3.04

OneMedNet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Standard BioTools. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard BioTools, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% Standard BioTools -159.54% -24.72% -21.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Standard BioTools shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Standard BioTools shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OneMedNet and Standard BioTools, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard BioTools 0 3 2 0 2.40

Standard BioTools has a consensus price target of $4.26, indicating a potential upside of 102.86%. Given Standard BioTools’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Standard BioTools is more favorable than OneMedNet.

Volatility and Risk

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OneMedNet beats Standard BioTools on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

About Standard BioTools

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which are utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries use in diagnostic applications for various diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal, a laboratory-developed test. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic and government research institutions. The company has a collaboration agreement with Illumina Cambridge, Ltd for the development of co-branded NGS-based proteomic distributable kits. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

