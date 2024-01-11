Analyzing Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) & C3is (NASDAQ:CISS)

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) and C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Overseas Shipholding Group and C3is’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overseas Shipholding Group $466.80 million 0.80 $26.56 million $0.62 8.30 C3is $3.29 million 0.91 $550,000.00 N/A N/A

Overseas Shipholding Group has higher revenue and earnings than C3is.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overseas Shipholding Group 11.39% 15.04% 4.67% C3is N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Overseas Shipholding Group and C3is’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

58.2% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Overseas Shipholding Group and C3is, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Overseas Shipholding Group beats C3is on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Overseas Shipholding Group



Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and the United States and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About C3is



C3is Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers, and traders. The company owns and operates a fleet of two handysize drybulk carriers which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. C3is Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Majuro, Marshall Islands.

