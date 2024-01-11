Analyzing ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) & Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ReNew Energy Global and Spine Injury Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus price target of $8.55, suggesting a potential upside of 16.01%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

38.3% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Spine Injury Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $83.70 billion 0.03 -$58.00 million $0.05 147.40 Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 1,370.69 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Spine Injury Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global 2.86% 2.28% 0.36% Spine Injury Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Spine Injury Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

