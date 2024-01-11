Andrei G. Stoica Sells 35,612 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 35,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $36,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 978,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Butterfly Network Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $236.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.96. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

About Butterfly Network

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 177.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

