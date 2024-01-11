AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Cut to $310.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.07.

Get AON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $299.30 on Tuesday. AON has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AON will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.