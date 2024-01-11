Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $419,941.46 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,066.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arcellx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $55.15 on Thursday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Arcellx by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Arcellx by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcellx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,038,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 8.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACLX shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

