Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Trimmed by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,101.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,746 shares of company stock worth $46,252,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $249.31 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $251.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.