Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Sells $567,988.08 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 16,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $567,988.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,600 shares in the company, valued at $15,539,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.87 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.27% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARWR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

