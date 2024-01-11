Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $233.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $279.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.26% from the company’s current price.

AJG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.29.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock opened at $230.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd now owns 159,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 28,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 26,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 78,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.