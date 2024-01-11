Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.29.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $230.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

