Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 973 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $301.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.