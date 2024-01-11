Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Astronics Price Performance

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Astronics has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $162.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.66 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. On average, analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Astronics by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Astronics by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Further Reading

