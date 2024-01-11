Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX:A11) Insider Purchases A$40,000.00 in Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX:A11 – Get Free Report) insider Keith Muller purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($26,845.64).
Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.
