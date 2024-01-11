AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 487 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $215,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 547,777 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 9,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,562,000 after acquiring an additional 477,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.75.

Waters Stock Up 1.7 %

Waters stock opened at $307.60 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $346.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile



Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

