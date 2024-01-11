Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $823,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.05.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $494.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.93 and its 200-day moving average is $151.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

