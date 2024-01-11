Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVTR. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.96.

Get Avantor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avantor

Avantor Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 162.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Avantor by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.