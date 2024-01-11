AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.01 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. AvePoint’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,551.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $592,100 over the last three months. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in AvePoint by 136.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AvePoint by 148.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AvePoint by 97,940.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

