Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Stock Price Up 26.3%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 26.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.01. Approximately 115,524 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 29,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.17 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Azimut Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.