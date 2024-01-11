Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $3.20 price target on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BBD

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE BBD opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.