Bangor Savings Bank Sells 405 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355,265 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.05.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.63. The company has a market cap of $494.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

