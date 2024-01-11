Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 349,485 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of Campbell Soup worth $88,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.4% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 104.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 4,345.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 156,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,872,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,741,000 after purchasing an additional 991,260 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Down 2.4 %

CPB stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPB. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.