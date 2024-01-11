Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.51% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $90,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.12. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $91.52. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

