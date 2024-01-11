Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,435,379 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1,421.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435,379 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $82,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92,502 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 704.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 271,711 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

