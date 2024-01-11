Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,901 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $84,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $252.82 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $261.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.68.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

