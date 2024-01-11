Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,460,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Loews worth $92,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 36,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 815.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 125,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 111,809 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 121,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Loews by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Stock Performance

L opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $71.49.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

