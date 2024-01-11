Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099,929 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.15% of YETI worth $89,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,509,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,231,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,511,000 after buying an additional 923,272 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in YETI by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after buying an additional 721,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after buying an additional 669,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of YETI opened at $47.42 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley started coverage on YETI in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

