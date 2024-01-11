Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Paylocity worth $83,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 12.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Paylocity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $159.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.88. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.65.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

