Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $82.19 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $82,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,220,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,281,000 after acquiring an additional 201,524 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 167,802 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CNQ opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.7203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

