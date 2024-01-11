Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $83.20 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,150,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of AES worth $83,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of AES by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 79,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in AES by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 184,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AES shares. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NYSE AES opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

