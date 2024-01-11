Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $85.86 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $85,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

MDY opened at $499.47 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $513.98. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.70.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

