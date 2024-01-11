Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Essential Utilities worth $90,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 155.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

