Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 103,702 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,781,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 103,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $89,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after buying an additional 387,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,038,000 after buying an additional 66,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

