Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,319,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $84,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,008,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,478,000 after buying an additional 382,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $41.82.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

