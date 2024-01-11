Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,525 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758,304 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $82,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,470 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

