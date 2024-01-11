Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,345 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $91,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBIN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

FBIN opened at $78.40 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $80.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

