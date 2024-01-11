Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 40,530 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of American Financial Group worth $90,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,987,000 after buying an additional 197,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,078,000 after purchasing an additional 356,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,791,000 after purchasing an additional 79,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AFG opened at $118.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.77. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $143.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.57.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,398.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $423,267 over the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

